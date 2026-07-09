Rithum appoints new head of global strategy

Global e-commerce network Rithum, which supports the entire commerce journey, has appointed Saks Global executive Kim Miller as chief marketing officer and head of global strategy to support the company’s “next phase of commerce innovation”.

In a statement, Rithum said that Miller brings “seasoned retail, marketing and customer experience expertise” to the company. As CMO and head of global strategy, she will lead its global marketing and strategy organisations, with a focus on strengthening Rithum’s market positioning, deepening customer engagement and helping brands and retailers understand the value of its commerce solutions in the modern AI era.

Miller has more than 20 years of experience leading digital transformation, omnichannel retail and consumer growth initiatives across Fortune 500 companies and high-growth consumer brands. Most recently, she served as chief customer officer at Saks Global, where she oversaw enterprise customer strategy across Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.

Previously, she served as president of Saks Off 5th, overseeing the company’s 1 billion-plus US dollar omnichannel business, and as chief marketing officer at Rakuten, where she led brand and performance marketing initiatives supporting more than 10 million members and 2,000 retail partners.

Commenting on the appointment, Lou Keyes, chief executive of Rithum, said: "Kim brings a unique combination of retail, customer and marketing leadership experience that will be invaluable as we continue helping brands and retailers navigate an increasingly dynamic commerce landscape.

"Having led customer strategy, e-commerce and growth initiatives at some of the world's most recognised retail organisations, she understands the challenges our customers face firsthand. We're excited to welcome Kim to the team as we continue expanding our capabilities and delivering value across the commerce ecosystem."

Miller added: “Rithum has an opportunity to redefine how the industry thinks about commerce technology.

“The convergence of AI, data and commerce is creating new possibilities for brands and retailers, and Rithum is uniquely positioned to help partners and customers not only operate their businesses more effectively, but also gain the intelligence needed to compete and grow. I’m excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment and help shape the company’s evolving story as we continue building for the future of commerce.”