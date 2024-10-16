Robert Talbott appoints SVP of brand development

American heritage menswear brand Robert Talbott has named menswear veteran James Watson as its new senior vice president of brand development as part of its ongoing relaunch.

Watson, who has more than two decades of experience in multi-channel retailing and a proven track record in luxury brand positioning, has been brought in to drive the brand’s evolution while building on its legacy.

The menswear veteran had previously served as creative and business director of Canadian tailored clothing company Jack Victor.

Before Jack Victor, Watson was the international sales director of Eleventy, was a menswear merchandise manager for Michael Kors, and served in an international business development role for Slowear.

Commenting on his appointment, Watson said in a statement: “I am pleased to be joining Newtimes and to be part of the team working on the relaunch of Robert Talbott, one of the best US-born heritage brands.

“Being part of the Newtimes network gives us a distinct competitive advantage, allowing us to craft exceptional products using the best materials and the expertise of our skilled artisans across Europe. This connection ensures that we will uphold the brand’s legacy while delivering unparalleled craftsmanship, innovation, and service to today’s discerning customers.”

James Watson, senior vice president of brand development at Robert Talbott Credits: Robert Talbott

Robert Talbott was founded by Robert and Audrey Talbott in California in 1950 and began as a fine neckwear company in the converted garage attached to their home. The brand grew into a year-round tailoring brand for men, featuring dress shirts and ties, as well as blazers, sweaters, pants, knits, and accessories.

Following the death of both founders, the brand went through a series of owners before being purchased in 2022 by Newtimes Group, a sourcing, product development and supply-chain management firm, which includes Ashworth Golf, Bike Athletic, Coldwater Creek, and Soft Surroundings.

Watson’s appointment follows Robert Talbott naming Sebastian Dollinger, formerly of Eton, as creative director in March. His debut collection for the brand was unveiled at men’s fashion trade show Pitti Uomo in Florence in June, featuring versatile dress shirts, refined ties, and a complete line of casual wear, including blazers, sweaters, pants, knits, and accessories, all designed “to elevate the modern gentleman's wardrobe”.

Alex Angelchik, group managing director of Newtimes Group, added: “James Watson's appointment marks a significant milestone in our vision for Robert Talbott's future.

"His exceptional experience in sales and luxury brand development rounds out our executive team and perfectly positions us to elevate the Robert Talbott legacy while meeting the sophisticated needs of today's customer."