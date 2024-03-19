Robert Talbott names new creative director

American heritage menswear brand Robert Talbott has named Sebastian Dollinger its new creative director as it looks to embark on a “new era” of luxury menswear.

Dollinger was the creative director of Eton for 15 years, helping to steward the Swedish shirtmaker into a leadership position in men’s shirting, and Robert Talbott is looking to Dollinger to reestablish itself as a premium menswear brand.

The brand said it is looking to establish “new standards in luxury menswear,” and Dollinger will oversee the design of the company's shirts, ties and collection pieces, with his first offering launching in spring/summer 2025.

Alex Angelchik, chief executive of Newtimes Brands, said in a statement: “Sebastian Dollinger’s visionary leadership perfectly aligns with our mission to redefine sophistication and style, emphasising the brand’s commitment to men’s speciality stores and proudly upholding our California heritage.

“We sought the best creative talent to lead Robert Talbott into an exciting new era, recognising the opportunity in the US specialty store market for a premium American brand characterised by exceptional quality and competitive pricing. Under Sebastian’s creative guidance, we embark on a transformative chapter, dedicated to establishing new standards in luxury menswear.”

Former Eton creative director Sebastian Dollinger joins Robert Talbott

Robert Talbott SS25 sneak peek Credits: Robert Talbott

Robert Talbott was founded by Robert and Audrey Talbott in California in 1950 and began as a fine neckwear company in the converted garage attached to their home. The brand grew into a year-round tailoring brand for men, featuring dress shirts and ties, as well as blazers, sweaters, pants, knits, and accessories.

Following the death of both founders, the brand went through a series of owners before being purchased in 2022 by Newtimes Group, a sourcing, product development and supply-chain management firm, which includes Ashworth Golf, Bike Athletic, Coldwater Creek, and Soft Surroundings.

For its relaunch, Newtimes said Robert Talbott will be embracing innovation while remaining dedicated to its core offerings, including shirting and neckwear, and the appointment of Dollinger is about “ensuring the brand’s heritage continues to shine through every meticulously crafted piece”. Dollinger will work alongside Nick Picchione, who is senior vice president of merchandising.

Robert Talbott SS25 sneak peek Credits: Robert Talbott

Commenting on the new chapter of Robert Talbott, Dollinger said: “Our spirit of innovation will be a driving force in crafting garments that embody comfort, sharpness, and distinctive details.

"Leading the design team, with the valuable expertise of Nick Picchione, we will hyper-focus on shirts and ties which is our heritage - will be central to our narrative - as well as on our sportswear collections.”

For his debut spring/summer 2025 collection, the brand said there will be a concentration on “foundational elements” such as dress shirts, ties, polos, and knitwear in bold colours and floral prints, which blend “wearable elegance with a contemporary attitude”.

Angelchik added: “We gathered valuable feedback from specialty stores during the 2023 soft launch and spent considerable time meticulously examining the product to ensure a proper reinterpretation of the brand.”