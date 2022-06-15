Robertet Group appoints new CEO

French fragrance and flavour manufacturer Robertet Group has announced a new corporate structure that separates the roles of chairman and chief executive officer.

In a statement, Robertet Group said that the move was “an important event in the evolution” of the company’s management team in the wake of good results in 2021 and at the beginning of 2022.

To help preserve its independence while continuing to grow, it has appointed Jérôme Bruhat as chief executive of the Robertet Group.

“Bruhat will have the threefold objective of consolidating the natural product’s position as world leader, continuing to grow the company, and updating its operations,” explained Robertet.

While Philippe Maubert, who was chairman and CEO, will take up the role of non-executive chairman of the board of directors to “ensure the continuity of the company’s strategy and values to preserve its independence”.