Roksanda names former Stella McCartney creative as head of design

London-based fashion label Roksanda, founded by Serbian-born designer Roksanda Ilinčić, has appointed Simon Valer Dacsef as head of design.

Dacsef joins Roksanda from British luxury fashion label Stella McCartney, where he was head of flou. Before that, he worked at JW Anderson as senior womenswear designer from June 2021 to October 2025, and advanced from a ready-to-wear intern to a womenswear ready-to-wear designer at Marni from 2016 to 2021.

The appointment was announced on LinkedIn by global recruitment firm Mode Executive, which specialises in placing C-suite and senior leadership talent within the luxury, fashion, lifestyle, and creative industries.

On its LinkedIn page, Mode Executive describe Dacsef as having an “impressive reputation for his creative vision, craftsmanship and innovative approach to womenswear design,” and added that he brings “a wealth of experience across some of the industry’s most respected luxury fashion houses” to Roksanda.

“His talent and leadership make him a natural fit for this role, and we’re excited to see the continued evolution of the brand under his creative direction,” added Mode Executive.

The appointment follows Roksanda naming Patricia Sancho as its new chief executive officer in January to drive the brand’s “new phase of growth and global expansion,” and the opening of a new concept store on Sloane Street, London, in March.

FashionUnited has contacted Roksanda with a request to comment.