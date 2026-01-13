Roksanda names new chief executive officer

London-based fashion house Roksanda has appointed Patricia Sancho as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately, to drive the brand’s “new phase of growth and global expansion”.

Sancho, who has more than 20 years of experience across luxury and premium fashion, has held senior leadership roles at Temperley London, Inditex (Tempe), and Juicy Couture, as well as founding strategic brand agency Atenea Consultancy, advising luxury and fashion brands on international expansion, market entry, and brand repositioning.

In a statement, Roksanda said that Sancho is known for her “ability to balance creative integrity with business vision,” and has a “strong track record of partnering with creative leadership to deliver strategic clarity, operational discipline, and sustainable commercial performance”.

Patricia Sancho, chief executive, Roksanda Credits: Roksanda

The brand also added that Sancho joins at a “pivotal moment in the brand’s evolution,” as she becomes the first CEO since the fashion label was acquired by The Brand Group, owned by Damian Hopkins, in May 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, Roksanda Ilinčić, founder and creative director of Roksanda, said: “As we evolve as a brand, staying true to our creative codes and values is essential. Patricia brings strategic insight, commercial experience, and a deep respect for creativity. I am very much looking forward to building the next chapter of Roksanda together.”

Sancho added: “Roksanda is one of the most original and emotionally resonant voices in fashion, and I have long admired Roksanda’s vision and artistry.

"My focus will be on driving thoughtful growth anchored in the brand’s core values, preserving its femininity, strength, and emotion, while shaping a clear offering and business strategy for the future. This is about growing with intention and integrity.”