Roots names Rosie Pouzar as chief commercial officer

Canadian premium outdoor lifestyle brand Roots has named Rosie Pouzar as its chief commercial officer to accelerate its strategy to “unlock new areas of growth”.

The appointment expands Pouzar’s responsibilities following her tenure as head of omnichannel growth.

Meghan Roach, president and chief executive officer at Roots, said in a statement: “Rosie’s appointment is an important step in advancing our growth strategy. She is a highly respected leader with a strong track record of driving performance and exceptional strategic clarity.

“As chief commercial officer, Rosie will help sharpen our enterprise priorities and accelerate decision-making to unlock new areas of growth.”

Before joining Roots, Pouzar held senior leadership roles at Sephora Canada, including senior vice president of retail and chief operating officer. During her time there, she helped scale the business through a period of significant growth. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Cineplex and began her professional career at PwC.

The Toronto-based company said Pouzar brings “a rare combination of commercial rigour and brand sensibility, blending data-driven decision-making with customer-centric thinking and storytelling that strengthens relevance” to her new role.

Commenting on her promotion, Pouzar added: “I am honoured to support this iconic brand in our next phase of growth. Roots has an incredibly powerful foundation, and I am excited to unlock new opportunities for long-term growth, while strengthening commercial capabilities and deepening our connection with our loyal customer base.”