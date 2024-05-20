Rowing Blazers appoints new chief executive officer

American menswear brand Rowing Blazers, which was acquired by Burch Creative Capital in February, has appointed former J.Crew executive Laura Willensky as its new chief executive officer.

Willensky will bring “extensive experience,” said the preppy American brand, as it continues to push forward with its global brand ambitions by developing its womenswear line and core apparel offering, expanding distribution, and growing its retail footprint.

The appointment it adds will also allow Jack Carlson, the brand’s founder and creative director, to focus on overseeing design and all the brand’s creative touch points moving forward.

Willensky has previously held leadership positions at fashion and lifestyle brands, including as executive vice president at J.Crew, executive vice president at Victoria’s Secret Beauty, brand president at Talbots and chief commercial officer at Away.

In addition, earlier in her career, she helped lead fashion brand Madewell and children’s brand Janie & Jack from inception and brand launch to profitability and national recognition.

Laura Willensky, CEO at Rowing Blazers Credits: Rowing Blazers

Rowing Blazers names former J.Crew executive Laura Willensky as CEO

Commenting on her new appointment, Willensky said in a statement: “I am incredibly inspired by everything that Jack and the Rowing Blazers team have achieved, and I see a clear opportunity to grow the business through amazing products and an unmatched experience for our customers.

“I am eager to lead the brand through such an exciting period of growth and expansion — both into new product categories and new markets.”

Willensky is the company’s second major hire since the Burch Creative Capital acquisition, following the appointment of Grant Simm as chief financial officer. He joined the company from Aimé Leon Dore, where he served as chief financial officer for three years and oversaw the brand’s explosive growth and investment from LVMH Luxury Ventures.

Rowing Blazers campaign image Credits: Rowing Blazers

Chris Burch, founder of Burch Creative Capital, added: “We are so excited to have Laura join Rowing Blazers as our CEO. I am confident that her track record in apparel and deep experience as a merchant will have an incredible impact on our customers, our community and our business.”

Burch Creative Capital, whose portfolio includes Staud, Solid & Striped, Danielle Guizio, BaubleBar, and Tory Burch, partnered with Tom Vellios, co-founder of Five Below, and Jason Epstein, partner at Stonecourt Capital on the Rowing Blazers acquisition. Rowing Blazers founders Jack Carlson and David Rosenzweig retain a stake in the business.