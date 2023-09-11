Rue21 appoints new chief information officer

Fashion platform Rue21 has appointed Scott Saeger as its new chief information officer.

Saeger joins Rue21 with experience from GNC, 1-800-Flowers, Hewlett-Packard, ExxonMobil, and Laura Mercier and will be responsible for further enhancing Rue21’s customer journey and optimising its platforms to support growth and enhanced interactions with the brand’s diverse community.

In a statement, Rue21 said that Saeger will “provide leadership to the development of an innovative, robust, and secure information technology environment throughout Rue21's business,” and will be in charge of strategic planning and execution for the brand’s business applications and operations, as well as integration of e-commerce and back-office platforms, B2B and B2C initiatives and maintenance of retail.

Josh Burris, president and chief executive of Rue21, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Scott Saeger as our latest addition to the Rue21 leadership team, fortifying our commitment to driving success in the affordable fashion industry.

"This strategic appointment marks a pivotal moment in our brand journey, cementing Rue21's position to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. With a relentless focus on innovation, we strengthen our ability to set new standards and reach unparalleled milestones in the ever-evolving world of fashion."

Saeger is the latest addition to Rue21’s executive leadership team following the recent hires of three other key positions earlier this year, including Matt Crummy as chief strategy officer, Ann-Marie Clendenin as senior vice president head of stores, and Karlyn Mattson as chief customer officer.

Commenting on his appointment, Saeger said: “Rue21's mission to optimize the technology buying experience as a relevant, authentic, and affordable fashion destination resonates with my passion and expertise for enhancing the overall customer experience. I'm looking forward to collaborating closely with the team to help carry out Rue21's mission of offering accessible fashion for all."