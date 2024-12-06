S. Oliver Group: Comma boss Sonja Balodis leaves

Sonja Balodis, who is currently Managing Director of the Comma brand, is leaving the S. Oliver Group.

Balodis and the Rottendorf-based clothing retailer are going their separate ways at the end of the year, the S. Oliver Group announced on Friday. She is leaving Comma "to pursue new professional challenges."

Balodis has been in charge of the brand since May. Before that, she worked as Chief Product Officer of the S. Oliver Group for around one and a half years. Before that, she was Managing Director of the Bodelshausen-based clothing group Marc Cain. This is not the first time that Balodis has said goodbye to Comma. Before Marc Cain, she had already been in the CEO's chair of the womenswear brand for more than 13 years.

"I am grateful for the wonderful time and the many valuable experiences I was able to gain here. It was a pleasure to work with so many talented and committed people," said Balodis. "I am looking forward to the new challenges that lie ahead and will always have fond memories of my time here."

Restructuring at Comma

The S. Oliver Group is now restructuring the Comma team. Linus Holzmann is to take over as Brand Director and continue to pursue the “course we have set with the team,” according to Rottendorf. In his position, he is responsible for the areas of marketing, sales and product.

According to his own statements on the career network Linkedin, Holzmann joined the S. Oliver Group as a trainee at the end of 2017 and, after completing a dual study program, held various positions within the group.

Linus Holzmann Credits: S. Oliver Group

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.