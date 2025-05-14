S.Oliver Group: New head of shoe distribution

Heiko Hüdepohl is taking over shoe distribution for S.Oliver in Europe. The Rottendorf-based clothing provider announced on Wednesday that Hüdepohl would take over the management of this area from the spring/summer 2026 season. The S.Oliver Group wants to strengthen its commitment to shoes and bags with this appointment, which will also fall under Hüdepohl's responsibility in the future.

Hüdepohl has decades of experience in the shoe industry and is familiar with S.Oliver's shoes. From mid-2019, he worked for the Wortmann Group as managing director of Shoe.com GmbH & Co. KG, which at that time held the shoe licence from S.Oliver. Last April, the S.Oliver Group and the Detmold-based shoe group ended their long-standing licence partnership.

“I have known Heiko Hüdepohl for over 20 years and greatly appreciate his qualities and his network,” said Michael Heißenberg, director of product shoes and accessories at S.Oliver. “For us, he is the king transfer in the new set-up and an important piece of the puzzle to guarantee the trade a corresponding constancy and fixed contact persons.”

It was announced from Rottendorf that sales and collection development should work more closely together in the future. To this end, Hüdepohl will be involved in the design processes in order to adapt them to the needs of the trade and end customers.