S&S Activewear names new vice president of team sales

S&S Activewear, a technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in North America, has appointed Kendall Whitley as vice president of team sales.

Whitley brings more than 37 years of sporting goods sales experience to drive team channel growth for S&S, as the company continues to strengthen its team across the US and Canada.

With more than four decades of sporting goods industry experience, including at companies such as Converse and Adidas, Whitley has been brought on to expand S&S’s presence in the team sales channel to drive revenue growth and increase market share by developing and implementing strategic sales initiatives.

He will report directly to Toby Whitmoyer, chief commercial officer at S&S.

Commenting on his new role, Whitley said in a statement: “The sporting goods industry has been my playing field for years now, and this role with S&S is a natural fit as the company expands its work in the team channel.

“My career has been defined by passionate leadership in collaboration with growth-minded teams eager to push the boundaries of what we can accomplish together. I look forward to partnering with such a dynamic organisation.”

Before joining S&S, Whitley served as vice president of athletics for Nations Best Sports, overseeing all business aspects for 125 dealers in the NBS Athletic Division. During his tenure, Whitley established strategic partnerships with 170 key manufacturers and brands and developed innovative sales tools, business education resources and social media strategies to unify the team. Whitley also worked as team sports director for Adidas’ West region, was team sports director for Converse, and founded Gameday Sports at the start of his career.

Whitmoyer added: "Kendall's impressive track record and deep industry relationships make him the ideal leader to strengthen our team sales division. His ability to build strategic partnerships and drive growth aligns perfectly with our vision for bolstering our team channel presence."

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear offers over 80 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 4 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customisation.