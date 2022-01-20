Saint Laurent actor Gaspard Ulliel passes

French actor and fashion model, Gaspard Ulliel, who is best known to the fashion industry as the global face of Bleu de Chanel, has died aged 37. The actor was set to appear in Marvel’s upcoming series Moon Knight. The cause of the actor and model’s death was a skiing accident in the Swiss Alps.

In addition to being the face of Chanel, Ulliel was also known for appearing in the Yves Saint Laurent biopic Saint Laurent. Ulliel was skiing in the Savoie region when he hit another person and suffered severe brain trauma. He was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble where he was pronounced dead the next day.

His death is currently under investigation. Ulliel is survived by his son and his girlfriend, model and singer Gaëll Piétri.