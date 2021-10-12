Salvatore Ferragamo strengthens management in North America and EMEA region

Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo has appointed Daniella Vitale as the company’s new chief executive officer of North America (USA and Canada) and named Vincenzo Equestre as chief executive officer of the EMEA region.

With more than twenty years of experience in fashion retail, Vitale takes up her role at Salvatore Ferragamo on October 18 and has been tasked with driving forward the strong recovery in North America.

Vitale has held various roles in fashion, including as chairman and chief executive officer America at Gucci, as chief executive officer of Barney’s New York and as chief brand officer and executive vice president of Tiffany and Company.

Equestre, the new chief executive officer of the EMEA region, joined the company on October 7. The Italian fashion group states that he has a “long and solid track record of successful experiences built in the luxury sector,”.

He has held roles at an international level in leading groups such as L’Oréal and LVMH, where he was the general manager for Italy, Spain, Portugal and Morocco for Louis Vuitton and general manager for Europe for Christian Dior Couture.