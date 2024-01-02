Samuel Ross and Mary Portas recognised in King’s New Year’s Honours List

Retail consultant and broadcaster Mary Portas, British designer Samuel Ross, and beauty entrepreneur Tajinder Banwait are among the fashion and beauty names recognised in King Charles’ 2024 New Year’s Honours List.

Portas, dubbed as the ‘Queen of Shops,’ who spearheaded a report to save the British high street, has been awarded an OBE for services to business, broadcasting and charity, alongside the founder of luxury boutique Hervia, Oscar Pinto-Hervia for services to fashion and to charity, and Andrew Murphy, the former chief operating officer of John Lewis Partnership was recognised for services to the British retail industry with an OBE. He exited the business in September 2023 to join toy retailer The Entertainer.

Commenting on the honour, Pinto-Hervia said on his Instagram: “Having arrived in the UK as a refugee from Chile, it is a great honour and recognition to have my work and achievements acknowledged in this way.”

Mary Portas portrait Credits: Ankorstore

Other OBE recipients included Jane Boardman, chief executive of communications agency M&C Saatchi Talk, for her services to fashion and beauty as an advisor to the British Fashion Council and founder of the British Beauty Council.

Boardman said in a statement: "Beauty is a wonderful industry. It is a hugely important part of the British economy and a major employer. It has breadth and depth of career opportunities spanning both science and creativity, allows us all to express ourselves, and solves many personal skin and hair problems.

"I am immensely honoured to have been awarded an OBE for my services to fashion and beauty. I feel privileged to have played a small role in elevating the work of the leaders of these incredible industries, particularly Caroline Rush, Dylan Jones and Millie Kendall. Both industries provide the UK with products and services that bring joy to so many. I will continue to champion the industries I love, supporting businesses that make a difference and break new boundaries in their field."

There was also an MBE for services to fashion for Samuel Ross, the designer and creative director, who founded the streetwear label A-Cold-Wall* and has collaborated with the likes of Timberland, Hublot, and Dr Marten's.

Tajinder Banwait founder of Urban Apothecary London and Palette London Credits: Tajinder Banwait/Urban Apothecary London

South-Asian beauty entrepreneur Tajinder Banwait was also recognised with an MBE for her services to business and the beauty industry. Banwait founded Urban Apothecary London in 2012, creating a unique British brand that manufactures and retails luxury fragrances and home, bath and body products. In 2022, the beauty brand also received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. She is also the founder of vegan, halal and strengthening nail paint brand Palette London.

On receiving the honour, Banwait said: “I am honoured to receive an MBE for services to Business and the Beauty Industry. When I think back to Urban Apothecary’s humble beginnings at my kitchen table over ten years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined receiving such recognition for the positive impact of my work.

“I consider myself fortunate to be doing what I love, from creating fragrances and hand-pouring candles in my Leicestershire factory to championing export, supporting British manufacturing, promoting female entrepreneurs and leading the way for South Asian businesses to thrive.”