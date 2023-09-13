Sarah Mower to be honoured for championing young designers

The British Fashion Council has announced that fashion journalist Sarah Mower will receive a Special Recognition Award for Championing Young Designer Talent at The Fashion Awards 2023 (TFA) on December 4 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Mower, who is the BFC’s Ambassador for Emerging Talent and chair of the BFC NewGen committee, is being honoured for her support of emerging British talents, such as Ashish, Bianca Saunders, Christopher Kane, Erdem, JW Anderson, Matty Bovan, Priya Ahluwalia, Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha, and SS Daley.

This year, Mower has also guest curated the upcoming fashion exhibition at the Design Museum, ‘Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion,’ celebrating 30 years of BFC’s NewGen programme.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “We are delighted to celebrate Sarah Mower’s contributions with The Special Recognition Award for Championing Young Designer Talent. She has been a constant pillar of support to young talent, nurturing diverse perspectives and recognising the sparks in the future generation of creatives.

“Mower’s significant role in raising the profile of British designers within the global community has left an indelible mark on British fashion and we look forward to celebrating with her in December.”