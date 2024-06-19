Saucony appoints new global chief marketing officer

Running and lifestyle brand Saucony, a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc., has appointed Joy Allen-Altimare as its global chief marketing officer, effective immediately.

The seasoned veteran has been brought on to help expedite the brand's transformative growth and further “cultivate a winning culture,” while developing and executing Saucony's global branding initiatives.

Allen-Altimare’s responsibilities include brand positioning, direct-to-consumer strategies, advertising, digital strategies, international growth initiatives and expansion of the brand's global heritage lifestyle business. She will report directly to Rob Griffiths, Saucony's global brand president, and join the brand's senior leadership team.

Griffiths, said in a statement: "The whole Saucony team and I are excited to welcome Joy to the brand. She is a passionate change driver with an empathetic and inclusive approach to leadership and cultural transformation.

“Saucony is in an exciting period of growth, and as we focus on building a consumer-obsessed brand, part of that journey also requires establishing a winning workplace culture where everyone feels valued, invested and included. Joy possesses the abilities needed to achieve this, creating an aspirational brand and energizing people to always keep moving forward."

Allen-Altimare joins Saucony with more than 24 years of experience leading brand innovation across highly competitive and rapidly evolving markets. Most recently, Allen-Altimare served as the chief revenue officer of North America for Havas Media Network, where she was responsible for overseeing the agency's client experience, growth and multicultural teams. Before that, she was the chief marketing officer at Kindbody, a technology-driven fertility clinic network.

Commenting on her new role, Allen-Altimare added: "Saucony is at a pivotal moment with tremendous potential. Our goal is to continue to increase its relevance and reach out to the lifestyle consumer who not only loves our heritage of performance and innovation but also appreciates our dedication to culture and design.

“I've always believed that one should pursue a purposeful, mission-driven life and career, and the brand's dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as sustainable practices, are values that resonate deeply with me. I am eager to uphold Saucony's legacy and continue to effect positive, transformative change for the brand, the global running community and the entire sneaker culture."