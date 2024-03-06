Schuh bolsters leadership team

Schuh, one of the UK’s leading footwear retailers, has named Stephanie Legg as chief marketing officer and Justin Lodge as chief digital officer, with immediate effect.

Legg, who has more than 20 years of distributed commerce and multi-channel consumer marketing experience gained in-house and agency side across fashion, fin-tech, retail, FMCG, utilities and entertainment, will lead Schuh’s marketing, partnerships and PR departments.

Her fashion experience includes more than 10 years overseeing the digital and brand marketing for Arcadia Group, as well as leadership roles at digital platforms Laybuy, Threads Styling and Collagerie.

Lodge, an omnichannel retail professional with experience leading multi-disciplinary teams, global e-commerce operations and regional store networks, joins Schuh from Superdry, where he was chief marketing officer responsible for the strategy and execution of digital channels. Before that role, he was the international director of e-tailer Boohoo.

At Schuh, Lodge will oversee digital marketing, CRM, digital trading and user experience (UX). Both will report to Schuh president Colin Temple. Commenting on the appointments, Temple said in a statement: “It is more important than ever that we make our customer touchpoints as seamless and inspiring as possible, which can be demanding in this ever-changing marketplace.

“I am delighted to have two new leaders bringing a wealth of experience that will continue to deliver growth for Schuh.’