SCS Global Services names new chief executive officer

SCS Global Services, a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, auditing, testing and standards development, has appointed Matthew Rudolf as its new president and chief executive officer.

Rudolf is described as a “talented executive” who has risen through the ranks of SCS since joining the company in 2016, building its energy, biomass and circularity division, serving as vice president of international business development, and part of the company’s operations council and leadership team.

Jim Knutzon, chairman of the board and outgoing acting CEO, said in a statement: “As we pass the torch from company founder, Dr. Stanley Rhodes, who built the company from the ground up with a pioneering vision, singular talent, and dedication to protecting people and the planet, the board is confident that Matt has what it takes to successfully lead SCS through the next chapter of its growth and service.”

Headquartered in Emeryville, California, US, SCS is celebrating 40 years in business and has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its programmes span a cross-section of industries, recognising achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, and consumer products.

Commenting on this appointment, Rudolf added: “SCS has always stood out in the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) sector as a sustainability champion, developing innovative standards, conducting the highest quality third-party certification assessments, and providing a roadmap for companies seeking to improve people’s lives and protect the environment.

“Our strength is in the expertise, experience and deep commitment of our team in service of our common vision. I look forward to expanding our services for even greater impact in the future.”