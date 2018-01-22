Seafolly names new chief executive officer

Australian swimwear brand Seafolly has named former DKNY commercial head, Paul Kotrba as its new chief executive officer, to “further develop its global growth potential”.

Kotrba is an experienced global retail executive with over 15 years spent in New York City at Donna Karan and DKNY during the period of ownership under LVMH. There he successfully built brand equity by leading the execution of the groups’ commercial growth strategy across the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Commenting on his new role, Kotrba said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the Seafolly team and for us to expand this powerful Australian brand across the globe. It is impressive what the founders and the management team have accomplished and to experience the loyal following the brand has, especially here in Australia.

“I believe there is now a real opportunity to build Seafolly into the world’s number one iconic swimwear and beach lifestyle brand.”

Chairman and managing partner of the majority shareholder private equity group, L Catterton Asia, Ravi Thakran, added: “Paul’s appointment is another significant step in our journey in continuing to expand the brand that Peter and Anthony Halas have successfully built over the last four decades.

“Paul’s leadership and experience will be a huge asset to Seafolly in the next stage of growth and bring us closer to becoming the world’s most recognised brand in this exciting category.”

Founded in 1975 by Peter and Yvonne Halas, the Seafolly brand was led by Anthony Halas since 1998 when he became chief executive, and subsequently grew the business across several international markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

Halas, who remains a non-executive director and shareholder said: “Paul’s extensive commercial acumen and experience building brand equity in established and emerging markets is second-to-none. His international experience combined with Seafolly’s unique history is a success formula for the brand’s future.”

Seafolly is sold in over 2,700 doors in 41 countries, through its own channels, leading retailers and major online sites. There are 33 Seafolly stores, 22 in Australia, 7 in the US and 4 in Singapore. The company ships to Australia and the US through its own e-commerce site. The brand also operates another premium swimwear and apparel resort brand, Miléa, and a chain of multi-brand swimwear stores under the Sunburn banner.

Image: Seafolly Facebook