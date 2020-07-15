Senreve appoints acting chief growth officer

Senreve, the digitally native luxury handbag brand, has confirmed the appointment of longtime advisor Mark Chou as acting chief growth officer.

With more than a decade of experience in e-commerce and finance, Chou will expand his role at Senreve, lending his expertise as a leader and operator in high growth companies to support Senreve's overall growth as well as international expansion.

Chou will be responsible for taking the brand through a “pivotal growth stage”, developing innovative processes and systems to allow the company to scale up across marketing and digital infrastructure, data analytics and innovative growth tools.

In addition, the brand added that he will play a "pivotal role in expanding Senreve’s global footprint” at a time when the company has reported “tremendous growth” despite Covid-19 and other macro challenges, especially in international markets reaching over 10x year-over-year growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Coral Chung, co-founder and chief executive of Senreve, said in a statement: “I'm thrilled to welcome Mark Chou to Senreve as part of our executive team. Mark has demonstrated clear results in leading growth at Away. He also understands Senreve's unique brand and opportunity for international growth.

“Mark has a strong reputation as a leader, innovator, and mentor to teammates. He will be an important player in our plans for continued operational scale-up, especially as we accelerate our international footprint.”

Wendy Wen, co-founder and chief operating officer of Senreve added: "Mark Chou is a longtime friend and has been an advisor to Senreve since our early days. I am excited to harness Mark's expertise to bring localised experiences to different geographies as we amplify the brand's organic growth across the globe.”

Prior to joining Senreve, Chou was previously an executive at Away, where he successfully scaled the travel brand from launch to nine figures in annual revenue in less than 3 years as vice president of growth marketing and e-commerce and was subsequently tapped to oversee Away's international business as vice president of international. Chou is also the founder and managing partner of Bradhurst Ventures, which partners with early-stage consumer brands like Senreve as an operator, advisor, and investor.