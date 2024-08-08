SGS appoints new chief executive

SGS Group, the owner of four major UK shopping and leisure destinations - Lakeside, Atria Watford, Victoria Centre (Nottingham) and Braehead (near Glasgow), has appointed Claire Barber as its new chief executive, effective from September 30.

Barber joins SGS from FTSE100 student accommodation developer Unite Group PLC, where she was group asset management director, responsible for setting the asset management and investment strategy for the portfolio, valued at around 8.5 billion pounds, alongside leading a major business transformation project.

Prior to Unite, Barber spent three years as director of asset management at Cadogan Estates and 13 years as head of retail asset management at British Land PLC.

Her appointment follows SGS’s recapitalisation earlier this year, which included 445 million pounds of new debt from Lloyds Bank, securing the long-term capital structure of the Group’s four prime assets.

Commenting on the appointment, Jaap Tonckens, non-executive chairman of SGS Group, said in a statement: “On behalf of the board, I am very pleased to welcome Claire as CEO of SGS Group. She brings the perfect blend of sector knowledge and experience to oversee the next phase of SGS’ journey – this is an exciting time for the business, and we are delighted to have her on board.”