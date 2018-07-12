Signa Sports Group strengthens its management team

Austrian sports e-commerce platform, Signa Sports Group, announced in a press release today that it has strengthened its management team, led by CEO Stephan Zoll and CFO Gerhard Willi, with the appointments of Philipp Rossner as CSO and Thomas Neumann as CTO. ”With Philipp Rossner and Thomas Neumann, we have found two top-level experts to advance our expansion strategy of the Signa Sports Group,” commented Zoll.

Effective immediately, as the new chief strategy officer (CSO) of the Signa Sports Group, Philipp Rossner is responsible for strategy, business development and M&A, while Thomas Neumann has been appointed chief technical officer (CTO) already at the beginning of July.

“The positioning of these leading sports e-commerce providers, in a highly attractive market with strong online transformation all under the Signa Sports Group brand, was something I found very exciting right from the start,” commented Rossner who will also focus on further expanding the Group’s online platform. He was previously the CEO of online shopping club Brands4Friends, one of Germany’s leading ones for fashion and lifestyle, with more than 8 million members and over one million app downloads.

At the beginning of July, Signa Sports Group appointed its long-term head of IT Thomas Neumann as the new CTO. Neumann is considered the architect and designer of the platform technology of the sports online holdings and has more than 15 years of experience in the e-commerce sector. Amongst others, he has been an IT and technology consultant at Zalando and home24. Today, Signa Sports Group is one of the technologically leading and highest turnover sport e-commerce platforms in Europe and as CTO, Neumann will be responsible for state-of-the-art technology to support the company’s further international expansion plans.

“The Signa Sports Group is going to expand its strong market position in Europe by way of aggressive growth. In the sectors Bike, Outdoor, Tennis, Team sports & Athleisure, we hold market leading positions with our companies. With our “Category Champions” we already cover more than 70 percent of the relevant sports market in Europe. Being in a position to take the lead in shaping the key international markets in the online world of sports is a great challenge, and, at the same time, a unique opportunity,” explained Zoll.

Just last month, parent company Signa Holding GmbH, of which Signa Sports Group is a part via its retail arm Signa Retail, made headlines with the acqusition of Austria’s second largest furniture chain kika/Leiner .

Photos: Philipp Rossner_(c) ebay; Thomas Neumann_(c) www.grossaufnahmen.de