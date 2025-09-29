Silvia Venturini Fendi steps down as creative director

Silvia Venturini Fendi is stepping down from the creative direction of the Italian fashion house.

The designer, who represents the third generation of the Fendi family, will assume the role of honorary president on October 1. The fashion house, part of the French luxury group LVMH, announced the news on Monday evening. In this position, she will focus on supporting Fendi's heritage while continuing to champion the brand globally.

“Her vision has guided FENDI from its Roman artisanal roots into the future, culminating in the celebration of the House’s 100-year anniversary,” said Fendi CEO Ramon Ros. “I am thrilled to see the new projects that Silvia will lead in her new position, contributing not only to FENDI’s legacy and values but the world of Design and Craftsmanship around the world”

At the creative helm of Fendi

She looks back on more than 30 years at the creative helm. Fendi has worked closely with Karl Lagerfeld since 1992, taking over the accessories and menswear lines two years later. Venturini Fendi summarised that the designer, who passed away in 2019, guided her during their time together to nurture and protect her own creative vision, allowing her to forge her own path.

Following the departure of Kim Jones last October, she was also responsible for the womenswear line, whose SS26 collection the fashion house presented in Milan last week.

“What a wonderful journey it has been, not only creatively but also from a human perspective: first through my bond with Karl Lagerfeld, then with Kim Jones and last but not least with my fantastic team, which over the years has become part of my family,” said Silvia Venturini Fendi.

A new creative organisation for Fendi will be announced in due course.