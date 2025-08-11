Simon Property Group promotes Eli Simon to COO

The Simon Property Group, a real estate investment trust that owns premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations across North America, Europe, and Asia, has promoted Eli Simon to chief operating officer.

Eli Simon will work directly with David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president, on all aspects of Simon's businesses, including property performance, new development projects, the company's strategic investments, and its brand strategy.

He joined the company in 2019, leading the company's investment strategy for both real estate and non-real estate investments, including new business sourcing, strategic corporate investments, and the execution of various real estate transactions. Most recently, he was executive vice president, chief investment officer and director.

Before joining the company, he was the principal and head of North American Lodging at Och-Ziff Capital Management and Och-Ziff Real Estate, where he oversaw all lodging-related investments, including asset and portfolio acquisitions, operating company investments, and lending opportunities.

In addition, Simon Property Group also announced that Jonathan Murphy and Eric Sadi have been named co-presidents of North American Real Estate. They will both oversee Simon's North American real estate portfolio and all three of our platforms, Malls, Mills and Premium Outlets, and will be responsible for asset management and leasing strategies.

Murphy and Sadi, respectively, joined the American property company in 2010 and 2006, and have served in various capacities throughout their tenures. Since 2020, they have been co-presidents of Simon’s Mall Platform, overseeing the revenue stream, occupancy, and merchandise mix for the company’s malls.

David Simon said in a statement: "One of the hallmarks of Simon's success is the strength and depth of our management team. As we work to further advance our growth, I am pleased with these leadership appointments. Our culture of innovation will continue to be a strategic asset for us."

Larry Glasscock, lead independent director, added: "These executive appointments position Simon to continue to deliver long-standing industry-leading results by delivering an exceptional product and environment for our consumers and retailers."