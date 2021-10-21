Singer Billie Eilish to launch debut fragrance

Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish is launching her own fragrance with Parlux this November.

The 19-year-old star has named her debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ and that her breakthrough into beauty comes from a life-long obsession with scent and a fascination with perfume bottles as a child to collecting hundreds of fragrances as she toured the world.

Eilish adds in the press release that she was “intimately involved” in every step of the process to bring to life her first signature fragrance and had “full creative control” from the creative vision to the bottle design, the packaging, the campaign, and of course, the scent itself.

The scent is vegan, like Eilish herself, cruelty-free and made with clean ingredients. It is described as a “captivating Amber Gourmand that attracts you with a warm, cozy scent that feels like home no matter where you are”.

The fragrance opens with sugared petals, accented by juicy mandarin and red berries. The heart of the scent combines soft spices, rich cocoa, and creamy vanilla, anchored by base notes of warm musks, tonka bean, and sleek woods.

Commenting on her first fragrance, Eilish said in a statement: “It’s a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years and years. It’s my favourite smell in the world.

“I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you.”

With regards to the packaging, the bottle was inspired by Eilish’s favourite parts of the body: the chest, neck, and collarbone, and is gilded in amber bronze.

Lori Singer, president at Parlux Ltd, added: “Billie Eilish is a singular talent and the voice of a generation. She has a vision in everything she does that is unique, disruptive, and authentically hers. Partnering with Billie was natural for Parlux because we can bring a vision to life like no one else, and we were equally excited to be on this journey together.”

Eilish will retail for 68 US dollars, exclusively via the direct-to-consumer website, BillieEilishFragrances.com in November.