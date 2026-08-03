Skims names vice president of communications

Skims, the solutions-oriented brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, has appointed Jasmine Sevan as vice president of communications.

In a statement, Skims said that Sevan will help lead the brand’s global communications strategy to strengthen the brand’s position “at the intersection of fashion, culture and innovation” as the company continues to expand its global footprint. She will report into Tracy Nguyen, who was promoted to chief communications officer last month.

Sevan joins Skims with nearly two decades of experience at global luxury fashion brands. Most recently, she served as global communications and brand partnerships director at Victoria Beckham, where she led the brand’s communications strategy during a period of significant growth. During her tenure, she oversaw Victoria Beckham’s debut on the Paris Fashion Week calendar, secured strategic partnerships with Breitling, Mango and Gap, and played a key role in the development and global launch of the acclaimed Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham.

Before Victoria Beckham, Sevan was communications director at Christopher Kane and PR director at Karla Otto.

Commenting on the appointment, Nguyen said: "Jasmine is an exceptional communications leader with a sharp strategic mindset and a deep understanding of how brands shape culture.

"Her experience building reputation for fashion's most respected brands along with her relationships across media, fashion and entertainment makes her an incredible addition to Skims. We couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the team."

Originally from New York, Sevan has been based in London for the past 20 years, and for her new role, she will relocate to Los Angeles.

Sevan added: “I'm incredibly excited to join Skims at such an exciting moment in the brand’s journey. Skims has built one of the most influential and culturally relevant brands in the world, and I'm honoured to be part of its next chapter.

“I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to continue shaping the brand’s story, strengthening our connection with customers, and driving the next phase of global growth.”