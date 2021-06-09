Snap Inc appoints new head of fashion and beauty partnerships

Snap Inc, the American camera and social media company, has appointed Rajni Jacques as its new head of fashion and beauty partnerships

Jacques left her role Condé Nast as fashion director at Teen Vogue and Allure.

Jacques has previously held posts at InStyle, Glamour, Nylon and The Fader, as well as editorial director at Madewell. The new role will see Jacques report to John Imah, head of name and video games partnerships.

Jacques’ appointment comes as Snap introduces new trend capabilities with an AR focus, Purchasing With Pals, and Clothes Scan, in addition to partnerships with Prada, Poshmark, American Eagle, and Farfetch.