Snipes appoints new president for US market

Snipes has appointed Martin Badour as the new president of the US market, a role he was promoted to in May, as announced by the Cologne-based streetwear retailer on Linkedin last week. Badour comes from the company's own ranks and has been with Snipes since June 2013, most recently serving as executive vice president of retail.

"I am honoured to take over the leadership of Snipes in the US and continue the momentum that Sven Voth and Jim Bojko have created on a global level," said Badour. "I look forward to continuing our rapid growth in the US, bolstered by the support of our passionate team and the Deichmann Group."

Prior to Snipes, Badour worked for US apparel retailer Nine West Holdings - at that time still The Jones Group - as senior vice president stores. He also worked for the US retailers Foot Locker and Jimmy Jazz, the latter of which was acquired by Snipes at the end of 2021 and is part of the company's efforts to expand in the US market.