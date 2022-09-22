Social media influencer Bryanboy is new editor-in-chief at Perfect Magazine

Perfect has appointed Bryan Yambao, also known as fashion influencer Bryanboy, as the new editor-in-chief of its publishing arm. Yambao previous held the role of international editorial director at the company.

“The whole Perfect Team and I are thrilled to announce after two years as International Editorial Director, Bryan Yambao is now our new editor-in-chief,” said the platform’s founder Katie Grand.

“It’s an absolute honor for me to take on my new role as editor-in-chief. Fashion will always be at the forefront of what we do; celebrating talent through collaborative partnerships with our global community of creatives is very exciting! I am very grateful to our brilliant CEO Katie Grand and our incredibly talented team for believing in me. I can’t wait to propel our Perfect vision forward,’ Bryan said.

Yambao, who hails from the Philippines, is one of the first influencers to arrive on the fashion scene in the early noughties, having amassed 3.9 million followers on TikTok and 788,000 followers on Instagram. Known for his wit, camp and satirical humour, Yambao's authenticity has resonated with his followers, as has his brutally honest take when it comes to highlighting the industry's shortcomings. In an interview with Tatler Asia he said in his early days he would often be the only Brown face on the front row at fashion shows, noting "fashion was quick to pander to Asian consumers to win their business but not as quick to represent them."