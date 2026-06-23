Social safety in the workplace: the art of saying no politely

In a healthy organisation, psychological safety is not just about respect and professional conduct, but also about something often underestimated: the space to set boundaries. In the fashion industry, where creativity, commercial pressure, tight collection deadlines and personal relationships constantly intertwine, being able to say a clear but polite “no” is essential. It is not a rejection of a person, but a form of clarity that actually strengthens collaboration.

We often equate collaboration with being accommodating, saying yes and being available. Flexibility is seen as a strength, and it is, until boundaries become blurred. This can lead to miscommunication, burnout and confusion about expectations. Psychological safety begins precisely where people can state what is and is not achievable without fear.

In a professional context, a “no” usually means: this does not fit right now, I cannot do this properly, or this requires reprioritisation. Nothing more and nothing less. An employee who indicates they do not have capacity for an extra project is not being difficult, but careful. A manager who rejects a request because it does not fit within the budget or strategy is doing the same. The challenge lies not in the no itself, but in the tone and context.

Power of a respectful refusal

An effective “no” is clear, but not harsh. It is direct, but not dismissive. It is about the combination of boundaries and acknowledgement.

For employees, it might sound like this:

Instead of: “I am not doing that.”

It becomes: “I understand the urgency of this task. At the moment, I do not have the capacity to handle it properly. Shall we review the priorities?”

Or: “I would like to help with this, but first I need to know what can be rescheduled.”

For managers:

Instead of: “There is no budget for that.”

It could be: “I understand your proposal and its value. It does not fit within the current schedule and budgets, but let's explore alternatives together.”

The difference lies in acknowledgement. The message remains the same, but the relationship stays intact.

Generations in the workplace: different perspectives

In many organisations, four generations work side by side. This creates diversity not only in experience, but also in expectations regarding communication and boundaries. Baby Boomers often grew up in hierarchical structures where loyalty and perseverance were a given. Questioning a decision was less common. Generation X is more independent and pragmatic. Setting boundaries is seen as realistic rather than difficult. Millennials seek balance, development and openness. Workload and mental health are more readily discussed. Gen Z is accustomed to transparency and direct communication about wellbeing. They are more likely to voice their boundaries and explicitly expect their managers to do the same. None of these styles is better or worse, but they sometimes clash in interpretation. An older manager might perceive a clear boundary as a lack of flexibility, while the employee sees it as professionalism. Conversely, a direct communication style can be perceived as harsh, when it is intended to be efficient and honest.

What is normal in the workplace?

Psychological safety requires clear, shared norms. What can you expect from each other?

Normal:

Respectful communication

Space to ask questions

Ability to set boundaries without repercussions

Discussing workload openly

Permission to make mistakes without humiliation

Clarity on roles and expectations

Not normal:

Creating guilt when boundaries are set

Presenting structural overtime as the standard

Pressure to be always available

Passive-aggressive responses to a no

Public correction or humiliation

Role of managers

Managers largely set the tone of the organisation. This is not determined by what they say, but by what they normalise. When a manager is always “on”, sets no boundaries and implicitly rewards overwork, that behaviour becomes the norm. Employees quickly copy this pattern. Strong leadership lies in the opposite: prioritising, delegating and sometimes explicitly saying no. This creates space for others to do the same.

Fashion industry: speed and relationships

In the fashion industry, everything comes together: creation, commerce, timing and identity. Collections, shows, international collaborations and seasonal pressures create peaks where pace seems to dictate everything. In such an environment, boundary setting is crucial. It is not meant to be restrictive, but to safeguard quality. Creativity does not flourish under constant pressure, but in an environment where people know where they stand. A team that feels safe enough to say “this is not achievable within this timeframe” will ultimately work more consistently and effectively than a team that always says yes and silently becomes overworked.

Saying no politely is not resistance, but responsibility. It is a way to keep work sustainable, clarify collaboration and maintain fair expectations. Within teams, between generations and especially within a dynamic sector like the fashion industry, the key is not to always be accommodating. The key lies in creating space for honesty.

Where a no can exist without tension, something better often emerges: trust, clarity and ultimately, better collaboration.

About the authors: Liesbeth den Engelsman has over 23 years of experience in the legal profession. She applies her knowledge and experience to legislation, regulations and the legal frameworks concerning inappropriate behaviour and integrity. As a confidential advisor, she works with norms and values in a different way, aiming to improve the working environment for her clients. Melanie van Wijk has over 20 years of experience in public relations, including for fashion brands. She understands the importance of reputation and effective communication like no other. She uses her knowledge as an entrepreneur and, with her empathetic and open nature, assists clients of Kantoor Ethiek as a confidential advisor.