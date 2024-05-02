Sorel names new vice president of brand

Footwear brand Sorel, part of Columbia Sportswear Company, has appointed Michael Minter as vice president of brand.

Minter, who began his new role on April 29, has more than 20 years of experience in creative and marketing leadership roles for brands such as Sanuk, Billabong, Keen, DC, and Reef.

Commenting on the appointment, Cory Long, who joined as president of Sorel in November 2023, said in a statement: “The addition of Michael to the team comes at an exciting time for the brand as we chart our course into a new chapter of growth.

“With a strong background revitalising and scaling brands in footwear, fashion, outdoor, and action sports, Michael brings with him the creativity level and experience spectrum we feel is tailor-made for the Sorel opportunity.”