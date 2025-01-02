Spanish designer Lola Casademunt passes away

Spanish fashion designer Lola Casademunt has died. The brand announced the death of its eponymous founder "with deepest regret" on Monday. "Mrs. Casademunt is and remains the reason for the existence of our company," the statement said. "We at Lola Casademunt are committed to continuing to preserve this project as a living reflection of her legacy. In these difficult times, we share the pain of her family and friends."

Casademunt laid the foundations for her brand in 1981 after her husband died. A mother of four children, she started the label to provide for her family, according to the statement. In her basement workshop in the Catalan town of Cardedeu, she began creating handmade bows, headbands and other hair accessories.

Today, the brand offers an extensive womenswear collection from accessories and jewellery to bags and clothing, which can be seen at the major Spanish fashion weeks 080 Barcelona Fashion and Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid.

In addition to the main line, there is also the premium collection 'Maite by Lola Casademunt'. Designer Maite Casademunt, after whom the line is named, has been the creative director since 2018. The business is currently managed by CEO Paco Sanchez .

Lola Casademunt has 27 of its own stores, four franchise stores and 38 shop-in-shops at the Spanish department store El Corte Inglés. In addition, there are 800 points of sale at retailers in Spain and 680 worldwide. The brand is represented in 30 markets and has its own webshop in 13 countries.