Spanish executive Diego Teijeiro leaves Inditex to lead H&M's global technology division

H&M is strengthening its commitment to digital transformation with the appointment of Diego Teijeiro as the group's new global chief information officer (CIO).

As exclusively reported by Modaes, the Spanish executive, who has over two decades of experience at Inditex, will take up the position from May 25. In this role, Teijeiro will join the Swedish company's executive committee and will report directly to Daniel Ervér, chief executive officer of H&M.

The appointment comes at a time when technology has become central to the Stockholm-based group's strategy. H&M plans to increase its investment in technological infrastructure during 2026 as part of its transformation roadmap. The goal is to modernise its systems and build a more flexible operational foundation for the coming years. The company believes this development will be key to accelerating processes, improving data management, and strengthening its responsiveness in an increasingly demanding environment.

A graduate of the University of Vigo, Teijeiro joined Inditex in 2007 after working for companies such as Deloitte and Mapfre. Within the Galician group, he held various technology-related positions before being appointed global head of data & analytics in 2018.

This move coincides with a financial context marked by mixed performance at the start of the 2025/26 financial year. In the first quarter, H&M's turnover decreased by 10 percent to 49.6 billion Swedish kronor. This was mainly due to the impact of exchange rates, as the decline in local currency was only 1 percent.

Despite the drop in revenue, the company managed to improve its profitability thanks to lower promotional activity and cost control. Its operating profit increased by 26 percent and its net profit by 23 percent. This indicates that the group is seeking to sustain its transformation by relying on a more efficient financial structure.