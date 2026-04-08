Spanish executive Marta Lastra named new CEO of US brand Altuzarra

Madrid – New York-based fashion brand Altuzarra, founded by French-American fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra, is restructuring its management with the appointment of Spanish executive Marta Lastra as the brand's new chief executive officer. She assumes the position with immediate effect, taking over from the designer himself. He will now rely on the Spanish executive's expertise to refocus all his efforts on the brand's creative direction.

President of Altuzarra since September 2024, Marta Lastra's appointment as the new CEO sees the brand return to the executive structure it had before December of that year. At that time, the departure of Shira Sue Carmi, the brand's chief executive officer for the previous five years, was announced. Joseph Altuzarra then took control of the company, assuming the role of CEO in addition to his responsibilities as founder and creative director. The creative is now stepping down from these responsibilities with immediate effect. This move is presumably with the approval of US investment company P180, a minority investor in Altuzarra since late 2024. His purpose is to once again dedicate himself entirely to his duties as the brand's creative director.

“Marta has been an exceptional leader and partner. Her deep understanding of the business, combined with her strategic vision and operational expertise, have been invaluable to the company,” said Joseph Altuzarra in a statement to US news outlet WWD. “As Altuzarra continues to grow, I am excited to focus more on the creative vision of the brand, working closely with Marta as she leads the company into its next chapter.”

From management assistant at Tommy Hilfiger in Madrid to CEO of Altuzarra in New York

A telecommunications engineering graduate with an MBA from ISEM Fashion Business School, Marta Lastra first entered the fashion world in 2009. She moved from the consulting firm Accenture in Madrid to a position as management assistant at Tommy Hilfiger in Spain. This role was followed by a brief stint at the Spanish brand Loewe in Madrid, from where she eventually moved to the US. In 2010, she joined Ralph Lauren as senior manager of product development and accessories production. She was part of the group for just over three years before moving to the position of senior director of handbag and footwear production at The Row, the fashion brand founded in 2006 by sisters Ashley and Mary-Kate Olson. She remained with the brand for over five years, from September 2014 to January 2020, when she finally joined Altuzarra as vice president of studio operations. She was subsequently promoted to chief operating officer, then president, and now, finally, chief executive officer of the brand.

In her new role, according to the fashion house, Lastra will oversee the brand's entire global strategy and operations. She will also lead Altuzarra's new phase of growth and expansion. To accomplish these tasks, she will draw on two key assets. The first is what the company describes as its current strong momentum. The second is the extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the company that Lastra has acquired during her six years and four months with Altuzarra's management.

“I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for the brand,” Lastra stated. “Altuzarra has built a strong foundation based on creativity, craftsmanship and a loyal global clientele. I look forward to collaborating with Joseph to expand the business, strengthen our market position, and drive long-term sustainable growth.”