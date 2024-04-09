SportsShoes.com names first partnership coordinator

SportsShoes.com, the online running shoes, clothing and outdoor gear retailer, has appointed its first partnerships coordinator to manage its running and fitness community partnerships.

Georgia Malir joins the Bradford-headquartered retailer from athletic footwear and apparel brand Saucony, where she was a technical representative.

As partnerships coordinator, Malir will be responsible for supporting SportsShoes.com’s partnership strategy with the day-to-day management of the retailer’s running and fitness partnerships. This includes communicating with more than 1,000 individual running clubs, coordinating high-profile event sponsorships and optimising media and wider group partnerships.

Commenting on her appointment, Brett Bannister managing director at SportsShoes.com, said in a statement: “Helping people lead healthier and happier lives lies beyond offering a best-in-class retail experience. It also means playing a meaningful role within the running community.

“Achieving this means ensuring our running and fitness partnerships deliver value and visibility. Georgia brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge of our sector and will play a crucial role in driving forward our partnerships strategy.”

The move comes as SportsShoes.com recently announced an exclusive retail partnership with community event network Parkrun, the biggest retail partnership the company has secured to date.

Alongside Parkrun, SportsShoes.com also has exclusive running events and community retail partnerships with England Athletics and RunThrough, and in March, the retailer had its inaugural SportsShoes.com Podium Festival, a community running and brand exhibition event held in Leicester.