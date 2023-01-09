Spring and Autumn Fair promotes Alejandra Campos

Spring and Autumn Fair, the UK’s leading marketplaces for wholesale home, gift, and fashion has promoted Alejandra Campos to event director.

Campos, who joined Hyve Group plc in July 2022 as event director of fashion trade show Moda, will focus on the Autumn Fair and Moda, alongside Daniel Mayhew, Spring and Autumn Fair event director focused on the Spring Fair.

Nicola Meadows, portfolio director at Spring and Autumn Fair, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to promote Alejandra to event director of Spring and Autumn Fair. Since joining Hyve, she has shown immense talent, passion and drive and we are confident she will bring enormous energy and expertise.

“Alejandra and Daniel make a remarkable team and bring many years of invaluable experience in the industry and a combined vision to drive progress, innovate, and develop the shows to ensure they continue to meet the needs of our community and deliver return on time and investment. They take the helm at a very exciting moment in the history of the shows.”

Commenting on her new role, Campos added: “As Hyve drives our portfolio of exhibitions into a revolutionary new phase with the launch of [email protected], I feel privileged to have been given the role of event director for Spring and Autumn Fair and the opportunity to help lead our incredibly talented and motivated team at such an exciting time.”

The next Spring Fair takes place from February 5 to 8, 2023, with the Autumn Fair running from September 3 to 6, 2023, at the NEC Birmingham.