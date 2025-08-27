Steen Borgholm leaves Rains amid strategic shift

Danish outerwear brand Rains and CEO Steen Borgholm are parting ways. Borgholm announced his departure on Wednesday on the career network LinkedIn. This follows last week's announcement that he would be handing over the role of CEO to founder Daniel Brix Hesselager. At the same time, Borgholm announced his new role. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Swedish outerwear specialist Haglöfs AB on Wednesday. "We are very pleased to welcome Steen Borgholm to the Haglöfs board," said Daniel Tseung, Chairman of the Board at Haglöfs, in a separate statement. "His extensive operational experience from leading consumer goods companies, combined with his international market knowledge, will be very valuable to us as we continue to develop Haglöfs for the future."

Borgholm's departure: "No drama, simply a matter of priorities."

Borgholm stated that he took up his previous position at Rains in April 2023. Before that, he was active as a consultant for the Scandinavian investment company Credo Partners and the Danish furniture manufacturer Jakobsen Home. He also recently held a consulting position for Ecco. He had been active at the Danish footwear provider since 2000 in various roles in different markets. These included CEO from May 2016 to September 2021. Regarding his departure from Rains, Borgholm referred to the 2027 strategy announced in January. Due to the geopolitical turbulence this spring, new priorities have emerged that are "best driven by the founder", according to the departing CEO. "No drama, simply a matter of priorities." Borgholm can look back on a successful track record at Rains. Since 2020, Rains has tripled its turnover. In 2024, it achieved "record-breaking sales" across all channels and a record number of new store openings.