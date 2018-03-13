Stitch Fix adds new member to its board of directors

Online personal styling service Stitch Fix just announced a new addition to their board of directors. The company has decided to add Kirsten Lynch to the board effective on Wednesday, March 14.

In joining the board, she will be the sixth member for Stitch Fix. Currently, the board includes Steve Anderson, founder of Baseline Ventures; Bill Gurley, general partner of Benchmark Capital; Marka Hansen, former president of Gap North America and Banana Republic; Sharon McCollam, former CFO of Best Buy Co. Inc., and Stitch Fix founder and CEO, Katrina Lake. Lynch joins the board of directors as the chief marketing officer and executive vice president at Vail Resorts, Inc. In her role, she leads all marketing, sales, and communications efforts for the global mountain resort company. She also helps to drive revenue for the company's lines of businesses.

"Kirsten is an innovative business leader who excels at creating brands and experiences that customers love, and that drive business performance," Lake said in a press release. "Kirsten's insights will be extremely valuable to Stitch Fix as we grow our business through unique and personalized client experiences, and we're thrilled to have her join our Board of Directors."

With almost three decades of strategic marketing experience, Lynch will be able to help move Stitch Fix forward in its efforts. "I'm excited to leverage my marketing experience and strategic growth expertise to support Katrina and the team build their brand awareness, acquire new clients, and expand into new categories," she said in a company statement.