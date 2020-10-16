StockX appoints chief people officer

Detroit-based fashion tech company StockX today announced it has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Leander LeSure as its first-ever global Chief People Officer. This is the fifth executive appointment from CEO Scott Cutler since he joined the StockX team in June 2019.

“As StockX scales globally, so will our team. Today we employ more than 800 team members, with plans for aggressive yet responsible growth as we meet the demands of the business,” said Scott Cutler, StockX CEO, in a statement. “Ensuring we recruit, motivate, and retain top talent while actively listening to and caring for our team will be the single most significant deciding factor in our success.”

LeSure brings more than 20 years of global HR leadership experience to StockX, having previously served as chief human resources officer for companies like Getty Images and Herman Miller. He received his master’s degree in human resources from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and has held senior HR positions with leading financial services companies including Western Union, American Express, and Marsh & McLennan Companies. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

“StockX has cemented its foothold as the platform for the next-generation consumer,” said LeSure in a statement. “The incredible growth the company has seen is a testament to the passion and commitment of its employees and a leadership team that recognizes the importance of inclusive culture, transparent leadership and employee advocacy; I look forward to building on that foundation.”

In his role, LeSure will be responsible for the oversight of StockX’s global human resources organization including its training and leadership development, diversity and inclusion, total rewards and talent recruitment functions. His extensive experience transforming and growing global enterprises while ensuring that human resources strategies, investments, and teams are aligned with business imperatives, put him on StockX’s radar at a time when the company is focused on growth. He assumes his role as chief people officer immediately.

Photo courtesy of StockX.com