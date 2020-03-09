StockX names new chief technology officer

StockX, the Detroit-based online resale marketplace for sneakers, apparel, accessories, and collectibles, has added to its executive team, with the appointment of Vishnu Patankar as its chief technology officer.

Patankar, who served as the chief technology of Groupon’s Goods and Travel Business, has been credited with defining and executing customer-centric transformation strategy that yielded a “best-in-class experience” for Groupon users.

Prior to his time at Groupon, he spent a decade in varying roles at Amazon and held engineering positions at both Microsoft and Intel.

“Having worked in the sector for the entirety of my career, I pay attention to exciting tech companies with opportunities for growth - StockX is, without question, one that I’ve not only watched but have admired since its inception,” said Patankar in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join a talented team that is laser-focused on customer experience and innovation. I look forward to unlocking new ways for us to deliver on the promise of affording access to the products our buyers and sellers covet and would otherwise be unable to find.”

This is the latest in a series of key executive hires from the platform, in 2019, StockX announced a new chief executive officer, Scott Cutler, an expert in e-commerce and digital marketplaces who previously held executive leadership positions at eBay, Stubhub, and the NYSE.

Since joining the team, Cutler has rounded out the C-suite with chief marketing officer, Deena Bahri, formerly of Helix, Juicero and Birchbox, John Kaelle as chief financial officer, and Terra Carmichael as the company’s chief communications officer.