Stow London names TikTok’s Tanner Leatherstein as director of craftsmanship

Viral TikTok star Tanner Leatherstein, whose real name is Volkan Yilmaz, has been appointed as director of craftsmanship by British heritage brand Stow London.

Tanner Leatherstein, who has more than two million social media followers, has become known for his videos on deconstructing leather bags to give honest reviews and insights into whether the designer bags are well-made and worth the money.

In his new role with Stow London, Leatherstein will bring his expertise in leather quality, construction techniques and design to the British brand’s product development, where he will oversee design, leather selection and manufacturing.

He will also play an “instrumental role” in expanding the brand’s reach through his massive social media presence, connecting Stow with new audiences who value both craftsmanship and transparency.

The viral leather expert will also join the UK-based company as a shareholding partner. No details were given on the financial investment that Leatherstein has made.

TikTok’s Tanner Leatherstein invests in Stow London and becomes director of craftsmanship

Stow London campaign image Credits: Stow London

“Stow London represents everything I look for in a leather brand – excellent craftsmanship, quality materials, and honest pricing,” said Leatherstein in a statement. “After deconstructing hundreds of luxury bags, I know genuine quality when I see it. This exciting partnership allows me to work with and have a stake in a luxury brand that shares my commitment to transparency.”

Leatherstein’s collaboration with Stow was set into motion after the TikTok star crowned the brand as his ‘Best Value Luxury Bag’ of 2024 after raving about how its craftsmanship, leather, and hardware rivalled ultra-luxury brands, but at a fraction of the price. His review sparked such demand that Stow had to shift to pre-order only for eight straight months.

Stow London campaign image Credits: Stow London

Key styles for the brand include its ‘Curve Bag,’ which features a slouchy silhouette made from LWG-certified leather and lined with bonded Italian suede, the ‘Everyday Tote, ’ spacious enough for a 15-inch laptop and daily essentials, and its classic ‘Saddle Bag’ with detachable top handle and adjustable crossbody strap.

Carol Lovell, founder of Stow London, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Tanner as both a partner and a collaborator. His dedication to transparency perfectly aligns with our ethos, further establishing Stow as the luxury handbag brand of choice for consumers seeking true craftsmanship at an honest price.”

Founded in 2013, Stow London launched as a luxury leather travel goods brand before expanding and refocusing its collection to include ethically made leather handbags. All its products are manufactured in a family-run factory in Ubrique, Spain.