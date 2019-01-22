Superdry names former Nike exec as creative director

Fashion brand Superdry has named former Nike executive, Phil Dickinson, as its new creative director.

In a statement, Superdry said that Dickinson, who joins the retailer today, January 22, will be in charge of product design and “driving the wider creative direction of the brand”.

The industry veteran, has "deep experience of brand, product, design, retail and e-commerce,” added Superdry, developed over a 28-year career, which has included several senior roles with Nike, including turning around the Umbro brand.

Since 2013, Dickinson has also been running his own design agency, Some Ideas, with clients including Adidas, Rapha, Richard James Saville Row, and Woolmark.

Superdry CEO, Euan Sutherland, said in a statement: “Phil is one of the best creatives working in our industry and we are delighted that he is joining Superdry. Last summer we kick started an 18-month product diversification and innovation programme and Phil will bring extra pace, focus and energy to that work.”

Commenting on his new role, Dickinson added: “Superdry is a great brand with a fantastic heritage. I am excited to be joining the business at a time when we are accelerating innovation and working to revitalise all our product.

“There is a wealth of opportunity ahead and I look forward to working as part of a team committed to creating great product for consumers around the world.”

The news comes after the brand’s chief product officer Brigitte Danielmeyer stepped down due to “personal reasons” earlier this month following a period of compassionate leave before Christmas.

As well as reports over the weekend in the Sunday Times that there is a boardroom revolt being lead by co-founder Julian Dunkerton, who has been campaigning for a shareholder meeting to vote on his reinstatement at a senior level after a string of profit warnings issued by the retailer during the past months.

Image: Superdry Facebook