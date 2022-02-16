Supreme appoints Tremaine Emory as Creative Director

Skatewear brand Supreme has appointed Tremaine Emory as its new creative director. Emory will work alongside Supreme’s founder, James Jebbia, and is the first major appointment since the company was acquired by VF Corporation in 2020, in a deal worth 2.1 billion dollars.

Emory is also the founder of Denim Tears and has advised a multitude of creatives, including Kanye West and Virgil Abloh and brands such as Nike, Stüssy, New Balance and Off-White.

New York-based Supreme has managed to retain its cult status thus far in the portfolio of a conglomerate. The company started as a single store in 1994, while in later years shifting to a successful drop model with timed capsule ranges and limited edition collaborations.

In 2020 Emory collaborated with Levi’s on a well-documented collection which explored African American history through its complex past with cotton. Every piece from the range was made using Levi’s Authorized Vintage program.