Supreme appoints Tremaine Emory as Creative Director
Emory is also the founder of Denim Tears and has advised a multitude of creatives, including Kanye West and Virgil Abloh and brands such as Nike, Stüssy, New Balance and Off-White.
New York-based Supreme has managed to retain its cult status thus far in the portfolio of a conglomerate. The company started as a single store in 1994, while in later years shifting to a successful drop model with timed capsule ranges and limited edition collaborations.
In 2020 Emory collaborated with Levi’s on a well-documented collection which explored African American history through its complex past with cotton. Every piece from the range was made using Levi’s Authorized Vintage program.