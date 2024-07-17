Swarovski names Ariana Grande as brand ambassador

Luxury crystal jewellery brand Swarovski has named singer-songwriter Ariana Grande as its new ambassador and face of the brand.

In a statement, Swarovski said the partnership would be officially launched with the brand’s holiday campaign for 2024.

Giovanna Engelbert, global creative director at Swarovski, said: “Ariana’s charisma and positive energy resonate with Swarovski’s essence of bringing joy to the world and I am thrilled that she is joining us as brand ambassador.

“Ariana is a brilliant artist whose creativity shines through her songwriting and vocal performances as well as her personal style. I look forward to engaging in inspiring creative dialogues together.”

On her appointment, Grande added: “It's an honour to represent a House that shares my passion for creativity, pushes the boundaries beyond the world of jewellery and promotes values of unapologetic self-expression. I cannot wait to embark on this journey and to inspire others to embrace their own unique sparkle."

The appointment follows the news that the Swarovski Created Diamonds collection, crafted using laboratory-grown diamonds, has launched in the UK, following success in the US, China and Japan.

Each piece in the collection is crafted with 100 percent renewable energy and recycled gold and silver, and only diamonds of the highest quality are used, with each stone certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI) according to the 4Cs of diamond quality - cut, colour, clarity, and carat weight.

The 19-piece collection includes necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets in an array of diamond cuts crafted to capture and transform the light.