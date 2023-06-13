Sweaty Betty names Melissa Mullen as president

Women’s activewear brand Sweaty Betty, which was acquired by American footwear group Wolverine Worldwide in 2021, has named Melissa Mullen as its new global brand president.

Mullen, described as a “seasoned consumer-focused and omnichannel retail leader,” in the press release, was most recently vice-president and general manager of UK and Ireland at Jo Malone London. It is a role she held since 2019, where she was responsible for all commercial operations in those two markets, including stores, e-commerce and wholesale.

Before joining Jo Malone London, Mullen worked at Nike for more than eight years in a variety of e-commerce and merchandising roles across Europe, Asia, and North America. These included serving as senior director of Nike direct retail in the UK and Ireland and as senior director of global expansion at nike.com.

In her new role at Sweaty Betty, Mullen will report to Isabel Soriano, president of Wolverine Worldwide’s London-based international group. Mullen succeeds Julia Straus, the activewear brand's chief executive who stepped down in March to return to the US with her family.

Wolverine Worldwide appoints Melissa Mullen as Julia Straus’ successor at Sweaty Betty

Commenting on the appointment, Soriano said: “Melissa’s proven track record with consumer-obsessed global athletic and fashion brands makes her the ideal leader to help propel Sweaty Betty forward, and I’m extremely excited to welcome her as its next global brand president.

“Her deep omnichannel experience and industry knowledge will help position the brand for long-term success.”

Mullen added: “When the opportunity arose to lead Sweaty Betty, a brand rooted in purpose and deep consumer connections, I knew I had to be part of the next chapter of its story.

“I look forward to working with this incredible team to grow our business and support our mission to empower women around the world through fitness and beyond."