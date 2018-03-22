Tamara Mellon brings on new senior vice president of communications

Luxury shoe brand Tamara Mellon recently appointed Celine Khavarani as the brand's new senior vice president of communications. Coming from Marc Jacobs, she will direct all public relations and corporate communications for Tamara Mellon.

After returning to a direct-to-consumer business model two years ago, Tamara Mellon survived financial struggles including a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Now, it seems the shoe brand is ready to move forward in online markets as well as with public relations. By bringing on Khavarani, the label will be able to continue making strides as a unique fashion brand. “I worked with Céline to open the West Coast office for Jimmy Choo in 2004," Mellon told WWD. "I can’t wait for all of the traditional luxury rules we’re going to break together at Tamara Mellon."

Previously, Khavarani worked as vice president of VIP relations for Prada and Miu Miu. She also previously worked at Marc Jacobs as senior vice president of global communications for celebrities and VIP. Her experience with established brands such as Bulgari and Jimmy Choo prove her value as an important addition to Tamara Mellon's team.