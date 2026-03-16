Tasaki names new global chief executive officer

Japanese luxury jewellery Tasaki has appointed Richard Collasse as its new president and global chief executive officer, effective immediately.

In a statement, Tasaki describes Collasse as a “highly respected leader,” with extensive knowledge of both the Japanese and global luxury markets. As president and global CEO, Collasse will oversee Tasaki’s global brand and growth strategies and lead the international expansion.

Collasse has held various senior leadership roles in luxury fashion, including becoming president of Chanel Japan in 1995. He also currently serves as an outside director of Aeon Co., Ltd. and has also held positions including head of Chanelʼs travel retail business and chairman of the board.

Toshikazu Tajima, who has led the luxury jeweller for many years, will assume the role of chairman to ensure “the continuity of the companyʼs strategic vision through his deep commitment to the brand and long-term perspective”.

Commenting on the appointment of Collasse, Tajima said: “Our vision is to cultivate Tasaki into a brand that is recognised and respected across the worldʼs major markets as a luxury jeweller originating from Japan.

“As I assume the role of chairman of Tasaki Holdings, it gives me great pleasure to pass the torch of president and CEO to Richard Collasse, someone I have long known in the luxury industry and who has also been a worthy competitor. I am confident that Collasseʼs extensive experience and global network in the luxury sector will lead Tasaki toward the realisation of this vision.”

In addition, Tasaki has also named Kentaro Odagiri as representative director and CEO in Japan to deepen customer experience and “strengthen the business foundation in the brandʼs home market,” effective April 1. While in Asia, including China, Matthew Bai will serve as Asia CEO to oversee business strategy and organisational management across the region.