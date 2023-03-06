Ted Baker's Chief Customer Officer has stepped down

Ted Baker has parted ways with Jason Beckley, the brand’s Chief Customer Officer. After just one year in the role, Mr Beckley joined the company in January 2022, his departure comes as the acquisition by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) nears completion.

In October last year ABG acquired Ted Baker for 211 million pounds, with operational management and strategy to be led together with Ted Baker’s new parent company.

Ted Baker’s brand positioning and retail outlook as well as its operational employees will all be up for review.

A spokesperson for Ted Baker told Drapers “Jason Beckley has left Ted Baker to explore new opportunities. We would like to thank him for his valuable contribution and inspiring leadership during his time with us and wish him every success in the future.”

“Jason leaves behind a strong team that are well-positioned to continue providing our customers with first-class service under Authentic’s leadership.”

ABG since February has been looking to secure a 600 million dollar loan to support the acquisition of Boardriders, the parent company of sportswear brands Quiksilver and Billabong, according to rating agency Moody's.