Tencel names Amy Powney as brand ambassador

Mother Of Pearl’s creative director Amy Powney has been appointed brand ambassador at Tencel, the flagship brand from The Lenzing Group, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality cellulose-based fibres produced from sustainably sourced wood by environmentally responsible processes.

The announcement coincides with Earth Day on April 22 and will be celebrated with the launch of the ‘Buy One Get One Tree’ initiative on the Mother of Pearl website. For each Mother of Pearl x Tencel product sold, a tree will be planted through the Tencel and One Tree Planted partnership to support awareness around Earth Day as a month-long activation.

Commenting on her new role, Powney said in a statement: “I’m really excited to be appointed as a brand ambassador for Tencel, which I have been using in my collections for a number of years but often the consumer doesn’t make the connection that cellulosic fibre actually comes from trees.

“Millions in fact, which are cut down each year and our demand is only growing, it has doubled in the last decade. This is leading to the destruction of some of our most ancient and endangered forests. Tencel offers a sustainable alternative to this where the trees are managed under strict regulations to make sure that the planet's natural resources are replenished.”

Image: Mother of Pearl

The MoP x TENCEL edit features dresses, shirts, T-shirts, jackets, trousers and skirts crafted from Tencel Lyocell. The products can be found on the brand’s website under its sustainable Botanic Fibres filter to help consumers make informed choices about the clothes they purchase.

Powney added: “Tencel is also biodegradable, versatile and super soft on the skin making it perfect for my collections at Mother of Pearl. It is an eco-fibre which has the ability to transform the textile and fashion industry for the better.”